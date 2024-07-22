Madras High Court grants bail to inspector in abetment of suicide case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted bail to a suspended police inspector in an abetment of a suicide case on Sunday.

Justice AA Nakkiran was hearing a petition filed by suspended police Inspector V Sathiya Sheela seeking bail in a case booked against her for abetment of suicide of a person. The CB-CID had registered a case against 11 persons including her for allegedly framing false charges against a businessman, putting him under unwanted stress and demanding cash from him, which forced him to die by suicide.

The prosecution said the deceased person was added as an accused in a case under the POCSO Act which led the person to end his life, after being demanded to pay money to close the case. The defence counsel said that she was not in a position to conduct any inquiry in the case. Hence, she could not seek any gratification from the deceased to close the case. The court in the earlier hearing directed the inspector of CB-CID in Pudukottai to file a response in the case, and the additional public prosecutor submitted that the investigation is pending.

The court granted bail considering the period of incarceration and the fact the co-accused had already been released on bail. She was asked to appear before the CB-CID in Pudukkottai daily, until further orders.