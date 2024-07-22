Micro compost centres in Dindigul corpn offer 673 tonnes of manure for free to farmers

DINDIGUL: In a remarkable feat, the micro compost centres (MCC) under the Dindigul city corporation has generated over 673 tonnes of manure in the past 15 months, and offered it free of cost to the farmers of the district.

According to official records, there are 12 MCCs operating under the Dindigul city corporation, and the domestic waste from 48 wards of the city are processed at these centres. Over 673 tonnes of manure was produced at these centres during the period of 12 months (2023) and the months of April, May and June (2024).

According to an official from the city corporation, all the domestic waste (biodegradable) were earlier dumped at Muruga Bhavan dumpyard in the city. "After the MCCs were set up, almost all of the waste was treated here, and farmers got the manure free of cost by producing their Kisan cards. If they don't have a Kisan card, they can either produce Aadhaar or ration cards, along with a certificate from the local village administrative officer," the official said.

At present, a total of 12 MCCs, with a capacity to process up to 10 tonnes of wet waste per day, function in the city. Moreover, unsegregated waste remains one of the most important challenges faced by such facilities, as it increases the manual labour required to segregate the compost, said the official, who also requested the public to segregate the waste ahead of dumping it in waste bins.

Speaking to TNIE, P Selvaraj, a farmer, said the manure provided from the MCCs is very useful in agriculture, particularly organic farming. "As the manure is offered on an unlimited basis, even large-scale farmers are benefited, and it can be used for all kinds of plants and crops. However, several farmers are unaware of these benefits, hence we request the corporation to conduct awareness programmes in local villages in this regard," he added.