Rain sparks need for comprehensive solution to combat hyacinth spread in TN's Uyyakondan canal

TIRUCHY: The 71-kilometre-long Uyyakondan canal is the lifeline of the district, as it ensures groundwater recharge in several areas. An eight-kilometre stretch of the canal falls within city limits, in which there is an "unchecked" spread of water hyacinth. With the recent rains, residents expressed concern over the aquatic weed aggravating the mosquito menace and demanded an effective solution.

Pointing out how the city corporation in its 2024-25 budget allocated Rs 35 crore towards the installation of a 100 MT bio-gas plant and another Rs 35 crore for establishing a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) centre, residents wanted the civic body to also instal in place a system for recycling the aquatic weed.

"Smart options for recycling water hyacinth have not been explored. Instead of considering such a strategy, authorities would engage in a blame game, claiming that majority of the canal portions are maintained by the PWD. That said, the corporation should not refrain from coming up with a project to recycle the weeds," said RK Regupathy, a retired PWD officer.

The concern was raised even at one of the earlier council meetings, suggesting that the corporation consider using technology to recycle the aquatic weed. "Even if they clear the weeds, after two to three weeks they will grow and spread again. Therefore, there is a need to come up with innovative solutions for clearing and recycling water hyacinth. If such smart strategies are not implemented, we cannot regard Tiruchy a smart city," said Anitha P, a resident and schoolteacher.

Meanwhile, senior corporation officials said that they would consider the need. Sources, however, said that even if the local body comes up with a plan, it might need financial support from the Union or state government to implement it.