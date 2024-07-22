Reconsider ban on toddy, Madras High Court tells Tamil Nadu govt

CHENNAI: The Madras high court on Monday orally asked the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider the state's ban on sale of toddy.

The first bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu, further observed that it was the right time to reconsider the policy decision as the TASMAC (state-run alcoholic beverages retail chain) has been facing several allegations of corruption.

The bench said it was not passing any direction but asking the state to reconsider its policy.

The bench made these oral observations while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by S Muralidharan, an IT employee of Chennai.

The bench also ordered notice to the state government and posted further hearing of the case to July 29.

In his PIL, Muralidharan sought to declare as unconstitutional a 1986 amendment made to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act for banning toddy and also a 2003 amendment by which TASMAC was given right to sell liquor in the state.

For well over 30 years, toddy has been banned in Tamil Nadu.