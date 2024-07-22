Tahsildar has no power to hold peace panel meets: Madras High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that a tahsildar does not have the power to conduct peace committee meetings, and cannot issue any directions under the guise of a peace committee meeting.

Justice B Pugalendhi was hearing a petition filed by S Ramasamy of Tenkasi district, seeking permission and police protection for conducting Aadi Kodai festival in Sakthi Pothi Madasamy Temple in Chinnathambi Nadarpatti village of Pavoorchatram taluk. The petitioner also wanted the peace committee proceedings to be quashed.

Justice Pugalendhi said this court has held that a tahsildar does not have the power to conduct a peace committee meeting and he/she cannot issue any directions in the guise of a peace committee meeting. “It appears that police officers are simply referring the matter to the tahsildar concerned, as if they are facing a law and order problem, instead of handling it.

The police department has been established to maintain and ensure law and order. In the event that the police officers are not in a position to maintain law and order in that particular area, the superintendent of police concerned shall look into the issue and transfer the officer concerned and depute another officer, who is capable of handling such issues,” the court said.

“The superintendent of police, Tenkasi district, is directed to look into this issue and depute suitable officers, who can handle law and order problems,” the judge said.