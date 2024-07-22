Warm water from nuclear reactors not affecting marine life: KKNPP site director

TIRUNELVELI: As many as 32 post graduates and 580 graduates of the constituent colleges of Anna University were conferred with degrees during the 44th convocation of Anna University held here on Friday. The function was presided over by Registrar of Anna University J Prakash, and Site Director of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) Joy P Varghese was the chief guest of the occasion.

During his address, Varghese said the warm water released by the Kudankulam plant did not affect marine life, and added that there was no connection between KKNPP's infrastructural development and sea erosion occurring in nearby villages. "Though India accounts for 16% of the world's population, our country generates only 2.5 % of the total electricity produced across the world. While we generated only 1,500 MW power during the independence period, now we have two units in Kudankulam alone, generating 1,000 MW each," he said.

Commenting on the recent media reports which stated that coastal villages were witnessing sea erosion and discharge of warm water into the sea due to the activities of KKNPP, Varghese said, "The state authorities wanted us to respond to the villagers' concerns and we have studied their concerns. We discharge the seawater at a temperature 7°C higher than the temperature of the water taken for power generation, and this data is available with the state pollution authorities. The water being discharged by KKNPP is not affecting sea animals, and our infrastructure is not causing erosion."

He further said only a small quantity of waste is being produced in KKNPP, and added, "Storage of wastes is a disadvantage of nuclear power plants. However, several technologies are being developed to handle it. The quantum of waste generated in Kudankulam is negligible, as the plant compresses the waste."

P Sakthivel, Controller of Examinations, Anna University, P Hariharan, Director of Centre for Constituent Colleges and N Shenbaga Vinayaga Moorthi, Dean of Anna University Regional Campus, among others were present.