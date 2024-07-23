Bus catches fire, passengers escape unhurt in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A timely check and alert from a driver helped avoid a likely fire tragedy involving private bus passengers in Coimbatore city on Monday.



The bus travelling from Thiruvannamalai to Coimbatore caught fire while proceeding on the Avinashi Road. Around 30 passengers travelling on the sleeper bus were safely evacuated following an alert by the crew. Thereafter the fire brigade rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

The bus had left for Coimbatore on Sunday night from Thiruvannamalai and was operated by two drivers, Das and Usman. As the bus approached Coimbatore city, some passengers got off at their respective stops. Das sensed diesel and a burning smell while driving. He then immediately stopped the bus and checked for any issues. He found out that one of the diesel pumping tubes had been cut and it had caught fire.

The drivers immediately alerted the passengers and evacuated everyone from the bus. The passengers panicked but got down from the bus as soon as possible. The bus went into flames after the passengers got off from it. Both the drivers, passengers and nearby people tried to put out the fire, but in vain.

The entire bus was engulfed in flames. The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel rushed to the spot as they were alerted. Firefighters from the Peelamedu Fire Station rushed to the spot and battled for more than an hour to put out the fire. By then the bus was completely gutted. Once the fire and smoke were completely put out, the police officials, along with the help of the fire department, Coimbatore corporation and other department officials removed the burnt bus from the spot.