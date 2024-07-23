Devotees will be allowed inside KMTR for Aadi Amavasai Festival in Thirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Arpit Jain said that devotees would be allowed to travel to the Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple located in the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) on the Western Ghats from August 2 to August 6 to attend the annual Aadi Amavasai festival on Monday.



Over one lakh devotees from various southern districts are expected. "Officials of various departments have arranged the required facilities, and the devotees should cooperate with us in the conservation of the forest. The devotees will be allowed in private vehicles from 6 am to 4 pm on August 2, after which private vehicles will not be allowed until August 5," said Jain.



"The devotees can set up a hut to stay in the areas owned by the Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple during the festival. If complaints are received that individuals are extorting money in the name of arranging huts, strict action will be taken," the sub-collector said.



The sub-collector added that government and private vehicles would not be allowed to the Agasthiyar Falls and Karaiyar on July 31 and August 1, as well as August 7 and 8, to carry out cleanliness activities.



Jain also demanded devotees to not bring banned plastic items, soap, shampoo or kerosene. "Strict action will be taken against those who bring liquor or gutka to the temple, and their vehicles will be seized. Devotees should use the toilets set up and not enter the forest or descend deeper into the river," he added.



Last year, devotees had protested by blocking roads as the forest department had allowed stay on the premises for three days only. The district administration had to intervene to extend it to five days later.