DMK's MP P Wilson urges union govt to release Rs 3K crore interim flood relief for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson on Monday urged the union government to release at least Rs 3,000 crore as interim relief to carry out restoration and relief works following the floods that devastated Tamil Nadu last December.

Participating in the discussion during zero hour in Rajya Sabha, Wilson criticised the union government’s ‘lethargic attitude’ in granting clearance and approval to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs for the Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II Project over the last three years.

As regards funds from NDRF, Wilson said Tamil Nadu requested Rs 37,907 crore for two natural calamities last December, but the union government released only Rs 276 crore. He urged the union home ministry to release at least Rs 3,000 crore immediately as an interim measure.

He also criticised the centre for not releasing funds for school education despite the project approval board of Samagra Shiksha allocating Rs 3,533 crore for 2023-24 and Rs 3,586 crore for 2024-25.