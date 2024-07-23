L-G has given nod to distribute free rice through PDS shops in Puducherry: Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: At a time when the demand for free rice is at its peak, Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday said Lieutenant Governor C P Radhakrishnan approved the distribution of free-of-cost rice through fair price shops under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Speaking to mediapersons during the launch of the diet and biomarker survey study, Rangasamy said the ration shops would be reopened soon and free rice would be distributed through the shops. Additionally, steps would be taken to provide subsidised pulses, oil and essential items, he said.

Rangasamy commented during a time when the opposition parties are pressurising the government to provide free rice instead of distributing cash under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Besides, during the parliamentary election campaign, women in various areas have sought the same.

On the diet and biomarker survey, he said the study would help find the nutrition gap in children and adults. He said the habit of eating fruits has increased among the people, who are now more aware of millets. An initiative has been taken to provide school students with fruits and milk, shortly. Similarly, in the evening, sundal (boiled channa, peas) and millet biscuits are served, he said.