Tamil Nadu

L-G has given nod to distribute free rice through PDS shops in Puducherry: Rangasamy

He also said that steps would be taken to provide subsidised pulses, oil and essential items.
Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy
Puducherry Chief Minister N. RangasamyPhoto | Sriram R
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: At a time when the demand for free rice is at its peak, Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday said Lieutenant Governor C P Radhakrishnan approved the distribution of free-of-cost rice through fair price shops under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Speaking to mediapersons during the launch of the diet and biomarker survey study, Rangasamy said the ration shops would be reopened soon and free rice would be distributed through the shops. Additionally, steps would be taken to provide subsidised pulses, oil and essential items, he said.

Rangasamy commented during a time when the opposition parties are pressurising the government to provide free rice instead of distributing cash under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Besides, during the parliamentary election campaign, women in various areas have sought the same.

On the diet and biomarker survey, he said the study would help find the nutrition gap in children and adults. He said the habit of eating fruits has increased among the people, who are now more aware of millets. An initiative has been taken to provide school students with fruits and milk, shortly. Similarly, in the evening, sundal (boiled channa, peas) and millet biscuits are served, he said.

Puducherry
PDS shops
free rice
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry
Chief Minister N Rangasamy

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com