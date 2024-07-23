Lord Rama had set precedent for Dravidian model: S Regupathy

PUDUKKOTTAI: “Like Lord Rama, our Chief Minister’s Dravidian model government is governing the state with a strong emphasis on social justice, equality, and brotherhood,” Law Minister S Regupathy said.

Speaking at the 49th annual ‘Kamban Kazhgam’ meeting held in Pudukkottai on Sunday, Regupathy compared Stalin’s leadership to Rama’s rule, highlighting their shared commitment to social justice and equality. He noted that the epic on Rama written by Kambar promotes good morals and teachings, making it a precedent for the Dravidian model of governance.

“Rama, along with his four brothers, considered Guhan, Vibhishana, and Sugriva as his own brothers treating them with equal affection and respect just as if they were born to Dasaratha, his father,” the minister said.

“We can see several commonalities between Kamba Ramanayam and the Dravidian model of government. Hence, we are seeing Lord Ram as a precedent. Before Periyar, Ambedkar Peraringar Anna, Kalaingar, and Thalapathy (M K Stalin), Raman was the only hero who said all are equal and propagated the idea of equality and social justice in the world,” the minister said.

Reacting to Regupathy, Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Narayanan Thirupathi said, “First Regupathy should share his thoughts with K Veeramani, Udhayanidhi and Kanimozhi as they are the ones opposed to ‘sanatana dharma’ and called Rama as a mythical character. If DMK believes in the thoughts of Regupathy, the party should condemn E V Ramaswamy and Veeramani for abusing Lord Rama.”

Senior DMK leader and former MP of Rajya Sabha TKS Elangovan said, “The minister has expressed his own thoughts and I cannot comment on it. But I think he has referred to Gugan, the chieftain of the forest tribe in Ramayana (Guganodu Aivaranom) who had helped Rama cross the river Ganges. Minister has used Kamba Ramanayam to refer to this story as an example of brotherhood.”