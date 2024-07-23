Teachers, revenue staff demand transfer of Tirunelveli collector for his recommendation

TIRUNELVELI: While a group of revenue officials and teachers staged a protest demanding the transfer of District Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan, district administration explained the protest was mainly against the collector's recommendation to transfer casteist teachers and his initiation of disciplinary action against some revenue staff on Monday.

S Maheswaran, PA (General), said, "The district administration instructed revenue officials against keeping applications for certain certificates pending for more than 15 days. They were also advised against keeping applications for patta transfer pending for more than 30 days. Action was taken against those who kept such applications pending or rejected them, causing unnecessary strain to the public."

He added, "The district administration also recommended the transfer of teachers who are facing sexual harassment charges, have criminal cases against them or allegations of discriminating based on caste. An office bearer of an association was dismissed after he was found guilty of entering into more than one marriage. The district administration could not give promotions to some officials due to pending court cases. Some of the officials protesting for the transfer of the collector are involved in the aforementioned matters."