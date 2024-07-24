Tamil Nadu Mettur Dam level rises to 83 feet, water release only after it touches 100 feet

SALEM: The water level at Mettur Dam has risen to 83.980 feet, driven by inflow of 72,731 cusecs, (78,692 cusecs recorded on Tuesday morning) from Karnataka. Authorities stated water would be released for delta irrigation only if level crosses 100 feet.

Karnataka’s release of water from the Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini dams, following significant inflows due to continuous rains, has contributed to this rise. An official from the Water Resources Department (WRD) stated that water level, which was at 44.62 feet against a full capacity of 120 feet last week, has risen steadily. “It surpassed 83.980 feet on Tuesday evening, up from 82 feet in the morning,” the official said.

The current inflow is at 72,731 cusecs, while the discharge for drinking water purposes is maintained at 1,000 cusecs.

Kuruvai paddy is cultivated in about 5 lakh acres in the region, with over 3 lakh acres relying entirely on Cauvery water and the remaining 2 lakh acres using borewell water. Water could not be discharged from the dam for irrigation on the customary date of June 12, as there was insufficient water.

The delay has raised concerns among farmers in the Cauvery delta who fear crop loss. Historically, the dam, built in 1934, was opened on June 12 for kuruvai cultivation. This year marks the first time in the last five years the dam has missed the designated opening date. It was opened on June 12 in 2020, 2021, and 2023, and the DMK government advanced the release to May 24, 2022, due to sufficient water levels.

A Mettur Dam official told TNIE that the Water Resource Department is closely monitoring the inflows and outflows. “Once clearance is received from Thanjavur confirming safety from potential flooding, a government order will be issued to open the dam”, he said.