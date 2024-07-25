African biz team, MP CM Mohan Yadav tour Tiruppur garment units

TIRUPPUR: A group of entrepreneurs from the West African country of Burkina Faso approached the Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) on Wednesday to seek advice on converting cotton grown in their country into garments and adding value.

TEA President KM Subramaniam, in his statement, said, "The team had 14 entrepreneurs from Burkina Faso. They asked for advice on converting cotton grown in their country into garments and adding value. They said only 2 % of the cotton grown in their country is value-added.

The remaining 98% of cotton is exported to other countries. They would like to devise plans to establish a knitted garment facility in their own country and add value to cotton grown there. Also, the team sought our advice to set up such manufacturing units in their country after knowing the history of Tiruppur's industrial development."

"We detailed the history of Tiruppur knitwear production and export and explained the various stages in knitwear production and explained the financial resources, human resources required and other infrastructures which are needed for such manufacturing set up," he added.

TEA's General Secretary N Thirukkumaran and Joint Secretary Kumar Duraiswamy clarified the doubts and queries raised by members of the African delegation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Best Corporation Pvt Ltd knitwear factory in Tiruppur on Wednesday evening. "During the visit, he asked about the new technologies of knitwear production. He then inquired among the migrant workers about their work and accommodation facilities," sources said.

Earlier, Mohan Yadav came to Tiruppur by helicopter from Coimbatore. Then he went to Coimbatore by road.