CM Stalin or Udhaya must visit Kalvarayan Hills to see plight of tribals, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: Emphasising the need for providing basic amenities and alternative employment to a tribal community living in the hamlets of Kalvarayan Hills spread over Kallakurichi and Salem districts, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ‘requested’ Chief Minister MK Stalin to visit the hills for a reality check on the plight of people.
“It is our request to the Chief Minister to visit the hills to practically see the plight of the people. If he is unable to go, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin can visit along with Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare so that steps can be expedited for providing basic amenities,” said a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan.
The request was made while hearing a suo motu case initiated in the wake of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that claimed 66 lives. The bench asked Advocate General (AG) PS Raman to apprise the CM of the situation prevailing in the hilly hamlets where pregnant women have to be taken on dollies for 30 to 40 km in case of medical emergencies even now.
Referring to the submission of the AG about the destruction of illicit liquor brewed in the hills, the bench stressed the need for providing the tribals ‘alternative employment’ to eke out a living because brewing illicit liquor had been their livelihood.
Pointing to the report of amicus curiae KR Tamilmani, the bench noted that Kalvarayan Hills, which had been under the control of two Jagirdhars, was annexed with the country only in 1976 and the people were given voting rights 20 years later. “Until 1996, the people were not given voting rights. What were the political parties doing till then?” the bench questioned.
Saying that a special package is required to be implemented to provide basic amenities, including food, road, electricity, potable water, educational institutions and medical assistance, the court suggested the government to promote tourism by establishing eco-parks in the hills so that employment opportunities can be created.
After initiating the suo motu case, the court had sought a comprehensive report from the state government on the socio-economic conditions of the tribal community to suggest steps for ushering in development in the hills so that the hill dwellers could be weaned away from engaging in illegal activities like manufacturing illicit arrack.
The AG, on Wednesday, informed the court that the report was being prepared by the district collectors of Kallakurichi and Salem and sought time for filing it in the court. Accordingly, the court adjourned the case to July 26.