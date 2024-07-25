It’s official, Tiruchy corporation to make licence mandatory for pet dogs

TIRUCHY: The city corporation on Wednesday convened its council meeting for July. In this several important announcements were made, including its plan to make licence mandatory for pet dogs.

Mayor Mu Anbalagan, who chaired the meeting, said that sanitation officials will visit residents in the coming days in order to collect the details of dog owners and vaccination status of their pets.

Before commencing discussion on various topics, the mayor presented the status of the civic body’s stray dog sterilisation and stray cattle seizure drives. "This year, we caught about 380 stray head of cattle and collected Rs 13.30 lakh from their auction.

We will hold the auction if the owners of the strays fail to pay the fine,” Anbalagan said. On the sterilisation drive, he said, “As per the latest survey, there are about 25,000 stray dogs in the city.

Of these, we have sterilised 11,929." Later, councillor L Rex invited the mayor's attention to the “increasing” mosquito menace in Palakkarai and other areas on the banks of Uyyakondan canal due to water hyacinth overgrowth.

To this, Anbalagan said that a tender will be floated soon to clear the aquatic weeds. Several councillors then raised the issue of “frequent” blockages in the underground drainage network at various parts of the city. While sources blamed the mindless disposal of napkins and other non-biodegradable waste into the network for the issue, the mayor said that the corporation would procure a high-power suction vehicle to clear such blockages.

A section of councillors also invited the mayor’s attention to the collection of Street Waste Management User Charges (SUC) from traders. "The bill collectors are collecting six months’ SUC levy. Under this, even a small kiosk has to pay about over Rs 4,000.

This is unaffordable for many," said councillor Muthuselvam by tabling the copy of the billing documents of some traders. To this, officials pointed out to the mayor that the tax comes under Clean India Mission. The mayor then directed all zonal officials to suspend its collection and requested them to present more details on it. 95 resolutions adopted

Following the discussion, a total of 95 resolutions were tabled. They included ones on undertaking several civic works, including desilting drains as part of preparation for the monsoon. A crucial resolution tabled was one on the administrative sanction the corporation's plan to construct a debris recycling plant in Ariyamangalam received.

The state government gave the local body the go-ahead. Senior officials said that the project would be implemented at a cost of Rs 3 crore. The council unanimously adopted the resolution. Several councillors expressed hope that the plant would stop the dumping of debris in public places. Meanwhile, sources said that the corporation would likely start operations at the plant next year.