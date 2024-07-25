Milk test results delayed, no transparency in testing process, say dairy farmers in TN

MADURAI: Stating that the results of quality tests of milk are often delayed by more than a week by Aavin (Madurai), several farmers and milk cooperative societies have sought spot tests to declare the milk test results immediately.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Milk Farmers Welfare Association (Madurai) Treasurer T Inbaraj said, "When the milk van arrives to procure milk from BMC units, they do not take the spot tests at the facility. The milk goes to the dairy plant after 10 days, and the details of the content of the milk, including the fat and minerals, are sent to the milk farmers and milk procurement societies. Many times, dairy farmers feel that the fat and nutrient content calculated is less. Besides, they also feel that milk from other farmers or cooperative societies is mixed. We believe there is no transparency in this process."

Tamil Nadu Milk Farmers Welfare Association (Madurai) president P Periya Karuppan said, "Earlier, spot tests were conducted and the results were sent to the farmers and milk cooperative societies within two or three days. Nowadays, there is a massive acute delay in obtaining the test results. However, some farmers have said that they get the results within two days. I am not sure if there is any inconsistency from Aavin (Madurai) in declaring the results."

An official from Aavin (Madurai) said, "Manpower shortage is a major issue haunting milk cooperatives and BMC units. Many BMC units do not have regular power connections. Besides, people with special knowledge are lacking, and they cannot handle the technical equipment that tests the milk’s content. We are planning to implement a cloud-based system to upload the content of the milk so that farmers can access it immediately."