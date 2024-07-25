Rs 1,000-aid bank account of TN woman frozen for ‘Rs 4.5cr GST due’

TIRUPATTUR: Mubina Fazlurahman, a 31-year-old homemaker from Tirupattur’s Ambur, is in shock as her SBI bank account, created solely for receiving financial assistance from government schemes like Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam and gas subsidy, has been frozen citing GST default of Rs 4.46 crore.

Speaking to TNIE, her husband Niyaz Ahmed said in the third week of this month, she received a message from her bank stating that her account had been frozen. “When we enquired with the bank, we were told that she owes Rs 4,46,21,048 as GST. A company named MRK Enterprises is being run under her name at the address 10/20, Gudiyattam Road, Pernambut under GST identification number 33CAPPM6528N1Z1,” he said. The couple had filed complaints with the Tirupattur SP office and the GST office in Vellore regarding the issue.

Ahmed is a labourer working in a leather factory earning Rs 15,000 a month. The couple stay in a rented house for Rs 4,500 and their three children go to government schools. “As we are not getting the Rs 1,000 under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, it is difficult for us to manage our daily lives. Along with it, going to various offices to file complaint and following it up is a burden for us as I lose my salary if I take leave.

An official from the GST office told TNIE, “The woman’s PAN card, Aadhaar card, and bank account have been misused to run the company. In recent years, such frauds have been on the rise. People like daily wage labourers give their PAN and Aadhaar details to people who promise monetary benefits via community welfare schemes. However, these details are often misused by people running illegal businesses for GST evasion. As the registration process is entirely online, anyone can misuse these details.”

“In cases like this, once FIR is registered, we take up the complaint and forward it to our commissionerate in Chennai. Then an investigation will be done. After it’s established that the person concerned is not related to the company he or she will get relief. But it’s a long-drawn process,” the official said. “Until then she won’t be able to use the account or open another bank account as her PAN card will show she is a defaulter,” he added.

Tirupattur SP Albert John, told TNIE, “This year, we have received three to four similar cases, and last year, two to three cases. They are being investigated by the serious crime squad under the Tirupattur crime branch to determine if the same person is responsible or different individuals are involved.”