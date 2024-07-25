ST certificate eludes residents as revenue officials say no Hindu-Adhiyan members in Pudukkottai locality

PUDUKKOTTAI: Claiming that revenue officials maintain that there are no Hindu-Adhiyan members in the district, members of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and activists say this has deprived about 75 families hailing from the tribal community in Kamarajar Nagar on the city outskirts from enjoying reservation benefits.

The non-issuance of community certificates recognising them as Scheduled Tribe (ST) members has led to high dropout rate among the youth, forcing them to join their parents in eking out a living as ragpickers and playing in funerals, they added.

TR Pachammal, who works for NGO AID India, said the members of the community at the settlement have been “mindlessly” categorised, making the youngsters lose motivation to pursue studies. Tamilselvan, a resident of the settlement who completed MA from Bharathidasan University in 2023, said he has been misidentified under the OC category.

“My parents sell dhristi bommai for survival and had made me pursue college. I have not till date received any scholarships from the government due to the lack of community certificate," he said.

To control the dropout rate among the community’s children, C Raja, another member with AID India, said evening tuitions are being conducted for them. Petitions also have been submitted with the revenue authorities to verify the community's lineage, he added.