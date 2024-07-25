Tamil Nadu government may take over Kovai bypass from L&T to widen it

COIMBATORE: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun talks with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to take over the 28km-long Neelambur bypass road in Coimbatore five years before the existing maintenance contract comes to an end. Tamil Nadu government’s National Highways wing hopes to take over it and start the widening project as soon as the NHAI concludes the talks by paying the private company compensation.

The narrow, two-lane stretch of the Salem-Kochi highway has recorded one of the highest number of road accidents in the state, with 120 people perishing in various accidents on the stretch in 2023.

A senior official of the National Highways wing of the state highways department told TNIE that discussions with L&T include the possible termination of the agreement so the state government can take over the road.

“The government will pay an amount to the company to facilitate the takeover before the agreed period. The figure is yet to be decided. We have prepared a detailed project report for constructing a four-lane road with two service lanes on the available land, at a cost of Rs 500 crore,” the official said.

Speaking to TNIE, Coimbatore collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said, “Officials of L&T and NHAI are holding talks regarding handing over the road.