Weekly market traders ask CCMC to revoke ban on sale at playground

COIMBATORE: Over 200 individuals submitted a petition to the Coimbatore civic body demanding it to allow them to continue with their trade at the corporation playground at Gandhimanagar during the weekly market every Thursday evening. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) had recently barred them from trading at the playground in recent times.

For over a decade, the bustling weekly market has been a staple feature at Gandhimanagar every Thursday evening. However, recent actions by the CCMC have left over 200 traders in distress as they have been barred from setting up their stalls on the ground.

With the CCMC prohibition, the livelihood of the traders was hit. In response, the affected traders submitted a petition to the CCMC on Wednesday, urging the civic body to reconsider its stance and permit them to continue their trading activities. The CCMC is yet to decide on the petition, leaving the traders, who want a swift resolution to protect their source of income, in a state of uncertainty.

The traders argue that the market has not caused any inconvenience to the public and emphasise that their business is vital for their sustenance.

"The weekly market is our lifeline," said A Murugesan, a vendor who has been selling vegetables at the market for eight years.

"None of the residents or any sports enthusiasts have raised any objections to our presence. This market not only supports our families but also serves the local community with fresh produce and other goods. All of sudden, the civic body is stopping us from setting up the market and it has affected our livelihood," he added.

Around 250 people trade at the playground every Thursday from 4 pm to 10 pm. Although the market has been functioning only once a week in the evenings, the restrictions imposed by the civic body have affected the traders a lot.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, "The land belongs to the CCMC and no one can claim rights over it. It doesn't matter how many years one was using the CCMC's land. They can't encroach on it and carry out trade without proper permission. We shall check the petition submitted by the traders and then take a final call later."