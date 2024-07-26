6K MT summer crop paddy procured in Madurai so far, farmers seek additional DPCs

MADURAI: As the procurement of summer cultivation season paddy is coming to a close, farmers have requested authorities concerned to open additional Direct Purchase Centres (DPC) for selling the crop in Madurai. While the procurement for this Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) year is 40% lesser than the previous year, official sources from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) stated that proposals for additional DPCs in six villages are awaiting approval.



In Madurai, summer paddy crops are cultivated over 1,000 hectares with farmers having decent water availability involved in cultivation activities. In most areas, the final stretch of harvest work for the summer season crop is under way in full swing. Amid this juncture, some farmers who took part at a grievance meeting recently urged the district administration to open additional DPCs for selling their harvest, citing that the present ones are located far away from their villages.



According to agriculture department officials, as many as six rural farmers from across the district, with approximately 90-100 hectares of harvest ready paddy crop, submitted requests for additional DPCs, and the proposal has been sent to authorities concerned for approval. Further, considering the fact that only farmers are allowed to sell their produce at DPCs, action is also being taken to prevent traders from selling paddy at the centres, they said.