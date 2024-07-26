Aavin (Madurai) prints misleading information on fat content in packets

MADURAI: Hundreds of customers are upset over the misleading fat content printed in the milk packets sold at Aavin parlours on Thursday. While the printed information on the front portion of the packet mentions 5%, the information on the side of the packet mentions 4.5%.

Speaking to TNIE, A Raja, a customer, said, "I bought Aavin (Gold) milk packets from the Hi-Tech Aavin Milk Parlour in Madurai. The manufacturing date in the packet was correct but the printed information on fat content printed alongside mentions 4.5%.

However, the front portion of the packet mentions the fat content as 5%. Workers at the parlour said that there could have been some mistake from the dairy unit of Aavin (Madurai). Such negligence is condemnable"

A shopkeeper from Chinna Chokkikulam in Madurai said, "Not just Aavin (Gold), many varieties of the Aavin have been printing wrong information regarding fat content. Since these are not problems related to adulteration or quality, many shopkeepers remain silent. However, printing wrong information is illegal and Aavin (Madurai) should rectify this."

CITU-TN Cooperative Department Employees Union (Madurai) Secretary R Lenin said, "This has been happening for several months, and I think nobody has noticed it, which directly points to the inefficiency of the quality check of the product for the last few months. Besides, the engineering section of Aavin (Madurai) is to be blamed for the issue. Any customer can directly file a complaint with the district consumer forum and seek compensation."

Speaking to TNIE, an official from Aavin (Madurai), said, "Printed information about fat on the front side of the packet is wrong, the details printed on the side, along with the expiry date is accurate, and we accept the mistake. The polymer packets are being outsourced from a private company in Bengaluru, which supplies them in huge quantities to all Milk Cooperative Federations in Tamil Nadu periodically.

These are stored in our store room and procured every 30-40 days. These packets are then sent to the packaging section of the dairy plant in Madurai. Since these polymer packets are procured in large volumes immediate correction is not easy to implement. But we will inform the top officials in Chennai to resolve the matter."