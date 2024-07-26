Edu centre shut three years ago, schooling now a dream for 20 Vellore tribal kids

VELLORE: Around 20 school-aged children in the tribal village of Periyathattankuttai have neither been in a classroom nor received any formal education for three years — after the closure of a non-residential school teaching centre (NRSTC) in the region. Officials alleged it was the non-cooperation of students that led to the shutdown.

Nestled in the picturesque Jawadhu Hills, the village is home to more than 300 people of 60 families, all belonging to the Malayali community (scheduled tribe). As many children of older age groups are enrolled in residential government-run schools in nearby towns, the absence of an educational facility in the village primarily affects children aged between five and 12. The nearest school is located 7 km away in Naganadhi, accessible only through a forest route, and another one is 12 km away in Peenjammandhai, which also lacks proper road connectivity.

The village used to have an NRSTC within 200 m with a temporary teacher from outside the village. However, it was shut down three years ago, sources said. During TNIE’s visit to the area, 13-year-old M Prasanth said, “I studied up to Class 3 at the NRSTC. When it was shut down, I discontinued my studies as it’s difficult to reach other schools.”

As most parents in the region often go to neighbouring states like Kerala for work, kids don’t have an adult to accompany them to schools through the forest paths. Thus, they discontinue studies. Ramya (11) said, “I went to school until Class 2 but dropped out as my parents started to travel to other states for work. Now, me and my siblings spend time helping parents at the fields and playing.