‘Ghost faculty’ scam in Tamil Nadu: DoTE chief to head probe panel

CHENNAI: The state government will form a committee to investigate the alleged ghost faculty scam in a few private engineering colleges in the state. The committee is expected to be headed by the commissioner of Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE).

Sources in the higher education department said a professor from Anna University and a senior official from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will also be included in the committee, which is likely to be formed this week.

“We have completed the initial investigation and have found the need for a high-powered committee to conduct a detailed probe to recommend action. The higher education department will constitute the committee soon,” said university vice-chancellor R Velraj.

The committee will investigate how the private colleges, affiliated to Anna University, managed to have ghost faculty members on their payroll for years and how this fraud helped them to attract students to the institutions. The committee will suggest action against those found guilty. However, the biggest task for the university is to chalk out a foolproof strategy to check such duplication of faculty members by private engineering colleges in the future.

Till now, the university was checking the Aadhaar and PAN numbers of the faculty to check their authenticity. After the anti-graft NGO Arappor Iyakkam exposed the scam, the university used the organisation’s mechanism to identify ghost faculty members using their date of birth.