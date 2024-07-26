Minister Mano Thangaraj: 2,595 of Aavin's milk producers’ co-ops will be computerised

CHENNAI: Minister of Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj said 2,595 of Aavin’s primary milk producers’ cooperative societies will be taken up for computerisation during the first phase. Aavin currently receives milk from 9,057 cooperative societies across the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said cooperative societies will be classified into four categories based on factors such as the number of suppliers, the quantity of milk supplied, net profit and the sale of milk products. “So far, 559 societies have been fully computerised during the first phase, and the remaining societies out of the 2,595 will be completed soon,” he added.

Thangaraj also said that the Rs 3 incentive per litre announced for milk producers should be transferred directly from district milk unions to the bank accounts of dairy farmers. “Electronic receipts should be given to farmers who supply milk and payments should be settled within 10 days. New cooperative societies should be established in villages with potential to supply milk to Aavin,” he said.

The initiative aims to ensure that milk producers receive all benefits of schemes implemented by Aavin and other government agencies, Thangaraj said.

The computerisation project involves digitising all records of the societies, including dairy farmers’ details, daily milk supply quantities, loans, payment settlements, etc. Additionally, training will be provided to Aavin staff, dairy farmers, and other support staff.