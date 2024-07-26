Rail services to Rameswaram via New Pamban bridge likely to resume by Oct 1

RAMANATHAPURAM: As the construction of the New Pamban railway sea bridge is nearing culmination, official sources said the railway services to Rameswaram via the bridge are likely to resume by October 1 this year, even as activities including track checkup and electricity line works are yet to be carried out.

The work for the construction of a New Pamban rail bridge near the existing one was initiated by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) in 2019, considering the dilapidated condition of the century-old Pamban railway sea bridge. Subsequently, services on the old bridge were suspended and later halted completely in December 2022.

It may be noted that after the monitoring equipment, fixed by a team of experts from IIT Madras, found excessive vibrations in the bridge during train movement in 2022, the rail services to Rameswaram were suspended. Meanwhile, the construction activities of the new railway sea bridge are being carried out in a phased manner.

On July 11, Anil Kumar Khandelwal, Member Infrastructure, Railway Board, stated that over 90% works were completed, centre lift span works were under way and will be completed within two months. Official sources from the railways department said the New Pamban bridge is likely to be commissioned by the last week of September 2024.

As a result, all the rail services between Mandabam to Rameswaram through the New Pamban railway sea bridge are expected to resume by October 1, 2024. Railway officials have been instructed to make necessary arrangements, including the opening of passenger reservation up to Rameswaram railway station (RMM), readiness of pits, signalling and communication arrangements, fitness of track works, ahead of September 30, sources added.

Meanwhile, a senior official from the railway added that the pending works will be completed within the deadline, if there are no unforeseen delays.