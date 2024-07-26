Rs 360 cr allocated for Tamil Pudhalvan, 3.28L to benefit

CHENNAI: The state government has allocated Rs 360 crore for implementing the Tamil Pudhalvan Scheme during the current financial year. CM MK Stalin will be launching the scheme in August. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to boys pursuing higher studies, provided they studied in Tamil medium in government schools or government-aided schools in the state from classes 6 to 12.

Originally, the scheme was announced to cover only government school students and now, the scope has been expanded. Along with the allocation of funds, the government also issued detailed guidelines for its implementation.

The G.O. issued in this regard said 3.28 lakh students are expected to benefit from this scheme. There will be no cap on the number of students from a family who can apply for the scheme. The assistance will be given to all students in a family if they are eligible.

The students who receive this assistance should pursue their higher studies in educational institutions in Tamil Nadu and the subjects they study should be recognised by the government. Those who study through correspondence and in educational institutions that are not recognised by the government cannot avail the scheme.

The state government has already been implementing the Pudhumai Penn scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month to girls pursuing higher education after studying classes 6 to 12 in government and government-aided schools.