Tamil Nadu to release policy on rehab of mentally ill, homeless soon

CHENNAI: A policy on homeless and mentally ill people, aimed at strengthening their rescue and rehabilitation, is ready and will soon be released, as per Shilpa Prabhakar, director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at ‘Hope, Home and Health’, the fourth international conference on mental health, homelessness, and inclusive development organised by The Banyan and The Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health on Thursday, Prabhakar said around 4,000 people were rescued since the launch of Emergency Care and Recovery Centre, of which 60% were reunited with families; still, a large number of them end up in shelters. The policy will ensure they are rehabilitated and integrated in the society and will cover various aspects such as job, financial aid, and vocational training, she added.

MP K Kanimozhi, during the conference, said while drafting policy on mental health, government should consider problems such as caste system, unemployment and gender inequality. “Policy makers first refuse to accept that there is a problem, then discuss if there is a problem, and will realise the need for a policy years later,” she said.

Health secretary Supriya Sahu said the state should have a strategy to conduct mental health programmes. “The health department will ensure all 17 ECRCs are functioning well. Patient’s dignity and privacy must always be respected,” she added.