Car modified, but PwD’s wait for licence, registration sees no end in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 35-year-old man with locomotor disability is waiting for nearly two years to get a driving licence and register a car that has been modified to suit his needs.

K Robin Benifer of Nethajipuram near Neelikonampalayam, who works as manager in a property development firm, said he had submitted all the required certificates and documents but the vehicle registration has not been completed for the last two years. Because of this delay, I have to spend at least Rs 15,000 every month on travel expenses, he said.

An MBA graduate, Benifer met with an accident in July 2019 and suffered injury to his spinal cord. Since then, he is unable to walk and is wheelchair-dependent. “I bought an automatic crossover in May 2022 and fixed a kit with hands-on options for driving, reverse, and neutral gear.

Then I applied for registration at Regional Transport Office (Coimbatore South) in December 2022. Subsequently, I was asked to submit various certificates, including one on health and fitness, over the last one-and-a-half years. I completed the driving test last April. But approval for vehicle registration and driving licence are still pending,” said Benifer.

The Coimbatore district differently abled welfare officer in his recommendation letter said Benifer had altered the vehicle for his comfort and the RTO must provide him vehicle registration and driving licence after examination. Based on this recommendation, Benifer completed the driving test in April 2024.

When asked, a top official in the transport department said that there was a communication gap in the process which caused delay. He said the registration and licence would be issued as soon as possible.