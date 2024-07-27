Change in train operations extended for 15 more days in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has extended the changes in train operations due to signalling upgrade work at Tambaram for another 15 days. The modifications, which had been in place from July 23 to 31, will now continue until August 14 with additional adjustments.

According to an official note, the Madurai-bound Vaigai Express will remain cancelled between Chengalpattu and Egmore, and the Chennai Egmore - Tiruchy Rockfort Express will originate from Chengalpattu instead of Chennai Egmore from August 1 to 14.

The Chennai Egmore-bound Pallavan Express from Karaikudi will also be short-terminated at Chengalpattu during this period. Additionally, the Chennai Egmore - Karaikudi Pallavan Express will depart from Chengalpattu on August 8, 9 and 10. Similarly, the Vaigai Express from Madurai to Chennai Egmore will be cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore on August 8, 9, and 10.

The note further said several trains operating from Tambaram will be redirected to either Chennai Beach, Chennai Egmore, or Villupuram. The Tambaram-Nagercoil Antyodaya Express will be cancelled in both directions from August 1 to 14.