Madras High Court bench recuses from hearing YouTuber Savukku Shankar case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan has recused from hearing the habeas corpus plea filed by A Kamala, mother of YouTuber Savukku Shankar challenging his detention under the Goondas Act. The judges referred the matter to some other Bench since Kamala had made certain remarks against the present bench in a transfer petition filed before the SC.

The bench said Kamala, in a petition seeking to transfer the HCP to the Supreme Court, had made remarks about the court proceedings. Therefore they opined to transfer the case to some other bench.

During case hearing, Additional public prosecutor said in the court that Shankar had been repeatedly causing disturbance to public order through social media interviews. He had also made adverse statements against the state on many occasions.

The YouTuber has been in preventive detention by the state police under the Goondas Act for two months. Though the SC granted interim bail in this case, Shankar continues to be in prison as he has been charged with multiple other cases.