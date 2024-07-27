Revised NEET list: Only one topper from Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As the number of NEET toppers dropped from 67 to 17 students in the revised NEET UG results published on Friday, the number of toppers from Tamil Nadu has also declined from eight to one. P Rajaneesh turned out to be the only topper from TN to retain his All India Rank 1. The candidate, who belongs to Scheduled Caste category, has scored 720 out of 720 marks. There has been a marginal drop in the overall pass percentage also.

At least 1,52,920 TN students had appeared for NEET 2024. As per the previous list, 89,426 students had cleared the test. The new list has only 89,198 students. The pass percentage has dropped to 58.3% from 58.47%.

A student, who was one of the eight toppers, expressed his disappointment, “The NTA is not only playing with our careers but our emotions too. I feel so embarrassed to face people and I have become a joke.”