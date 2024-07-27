Tamil Nadu: Preemptive steps at schools can stop sexual abuse

Safeguarding from sexual abuse is fundamental to any facility that provides services to children. With increasing school enrolment at the core of all child-related policies and schemes, schools need to be at the frontline of child protection. Not only is it the one social institution outside the family with which most children have consistent contact, but it is also a place where a large part of a child’s truly “awake” time is spent.

In June 2021, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department issued G.O. No. 83 that laid out a school’s responsibility in addressing sexual violence in school-based settings in the state. Earlier, it was a rare instance when an issue of child protection was recognised as integral to children’s engagement with school.

The order outlines the framework for prevention and redress of sexual violence. It also created compliances to ensure that a school environment is safe. It validates the reality that a child with a roof over his head, three square meals, whose health needs are met, could still be one vulnerable to sexual abuse.

After it’s passed, unfortunately, much of these compliances are yet to be fully implemented and the order seems to have sunk into such oblivion that there was not even a mention of it in the chief secretary’s guidelines for the District Education Review issued last month. The only allusion to safety compliance in the guidelines is adherence to standards for school buildings and facilities.

Further, the fact that district child protection officers are not included in the District Level Monitoring Committee envisaged in the guidelines, is by itself a telling comment. In the context of the police, a reference is only made to substance abuse, while for social welfare (the only time child protection is mentioned), mention is limited to three sentences on child marriage.