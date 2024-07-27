TN fishermen are Indians too, says CM Stalin, asks centre to act

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday reminded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of the need to resolve the problems faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen from Sri Lankan Navy.

A few hours after a group of fishermen called on him at the secretariat urging him to secure the release of fishermen arrested by the Lankan Navy, the CM, in a tweet, posted a video of fishermen and said,

“They are not just fishermen from Tamil Nadu; they are Indian fishermen also.” A few days ago, Stalin wrote a letter to Jaishankar saying that within seven months, 250 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were held by the Lankan Navy.

Responding to the CM’s tweet, BJP state president K Annamalai said, “Let the CM not enact his ‘separatist drama’ by saying Tamil fishermen and Indian fishermen. It is not befitting the office of CM he holds. The government headed by PM Narendra Modi has been taking steps to rescue Indian citizens when they face problems wherever they are.”