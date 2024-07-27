TN got Rs 20 cr for Khelo India while UP, Gujarat got Rs 400 cr: Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday charged that the union government has been the personification of discrimination towards Tamil Nadu and urged the BJP to give up its hostile attitude towards states which did not vote for it.

The minister, in a post on X platform, referred to the allocation of funds for infrastructure development under the Khelo India programme during the past seven years by the government of India as informed by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya.

“While Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have received a generous allocation of more than Rs 400 crore, Tamil Nadu has been given a paltry sum of Rs 20 crore. Tamil Nadu has conducted the Chess Olympiad, Hockey Championship tournament, World Surfing League, Squash World Cup, Khelo India Youth Games etc.

Tamil Nadu is becoming the face of India’s sports sector in the international arena. Despite these constructive activities in the sports sector, Tamil Nadu has got just Rs 20 crore. This is a great injustice done to the sportspersons of Tamil Nadu. I strongly condemn the BJP’s fascist approach in allocating funds for Tamil Nadu,” Udhayanidhi said.