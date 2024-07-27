Vellore Corporation slammed for delay of projects, repair works

VELLORE: Three women councillors among several laid severe criticisms against the civic body, including the delay and neglect of repair works and lack of funds, during the Vellore Corporation council meeting.

Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, along with deputy mayor M Sunil Kumar, corporation commissioner P Janaki Raveendran and Vellore MLA P Karthikeyan, led the civic body meeting, held on Friday at the corporation office on Infantry Road.

DMK councillor Ashmitha Gopinath from Ward 45 said the councillors are told to work for their ward's development, yet were not provided funds even for emergency work. She said the roof of an elementary school on Baatai Street was "on the verge of collapse," yet the repair work has not started, despite the respective work order was issued a year ago. The civic body officials assured the completion of the repair work by two days, however, did not touch upon the cause of the delay.

Ashmitha criticised the corporation for taking over 10 days to repair a broken water pipeline in Ward 45, which disrupted water supply for the residents. The officials said the delay was caused due to confusion between the contractor and the TWAD officials over who should carry out the repair work. “This cannot be a reason to delay basic necessities to the residents,” she said.

PMK councillor for ward 53 Bobby Kathiravan condemned the corporation for not constructing toilets at Otteri Park and delaying road and drainage works in her ward. She said the park's fence has been damaged, which the miscreants exploit to sell ganja at the park. She disputed the officials' assertion that the toilet construction work had commenced. Further, she proposed developing the Otteri Lake into a tourist spot with boating facilities.

S Sumathi, the lone BJP councillor from Ward 18, raised concerns about garbage dumping into River Palar and sought the corporation to ensure it does not happen again. Other common concerns were lack of street lights and underground drainage in several areas. Several councillors raised the issue of stray cattle and dog menace.

Besides, over 110 resolutions were passed during the meeting. Some of the key resolutions include plans to build dedicated gyms for women at one park in each of the four zones, establishing a passenger service centre at the New Bus Stand and implementing UGSS works in areas where the facility is absent.