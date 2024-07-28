CMDA working on a plan to restore Velachery lake with park & walkways

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is preparing a detailed project report for Velachery lake restoration, which includes construction of a park, bike lanes, walkways, observation decks, and boating.

Officials TNIE spoke to said amphitheatres, flower gardens, butterfly gardens, and herb gardens will also be a part of the beautification project. Officials are also looking to improve the blue-green infrastructure which is a globally recognised approach to flood resilience, especially in urban areas, climate change, and the urban heat island effect where pockets of metropolitan areas are significantly warmer than surrounding rural areas. They added that more details were being worked out.

Residents of Velachery said that the encroachments, that have shrunk the lake from its original 265.48 acres to 210 acres, are a key aspect that needed to be discussed.

“If private entities break the rules, we can file complaints. But when the government itself encroaches water bodies, where can the people go? There are many government buildings here and evicting these buildings is not feasible,” said CS Veerraghavan, founder and chief of Green Voice Global.

“Residents do not want parks near the lake. Removing encroachers will be a major relief,” said K Venkatasubbu from Thandeeswaram Nagar.

A corporation official said that measures are being taken to remove the encroachments. WRD officials said the department was strapped for funds for the restoration.