DMK, Congress stage protest against Union Budget

CHENNAI: Thousands of members of the ruling DMK staged a demonstration in Chennai as part of the party’s state-wide protest against the Union government, accusing it of betraying the state in the allocation of funds in the 2024-25 budget. Similarly, Congress cadre also held a protest in Chennai.

In opposition to the Union budget, DMK cadre organised protests in three locations — near the Chennai district collectorate, Saidapet, and Tambaram. Thousands of DMK members, including MPs Dhayanidhi Maran, Kalanidhi Veerasamy, P Wilson, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, and TR Baalu, along with various MLAs and other elected representatives, participated in the demonstrations.

During the protest, leaders explained the purpose of their demonstration and condemned the NDA-led Union government for neglecting Tamil Nadu by not allocating sufficient funds and special projects. Slogans were raised against the central government to express their dissatisfaction.

The Congress protest was led by TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai.