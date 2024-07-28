Kiliyanur villagers in TN demand reconstruction of 15-year-old roads and pipeline

VILLUPURAM: Citing the poor condition of the 15-year-old roads and pipelines, residents of Konjimangalam village near Kiliyanur have urged the authorities to immediately lay new roads and replace the pipelines that supply drinking water.

Nearly 700 families reside in the village located in Villupuram district. In areas such as Gangaiamman Koil Street, Middle Street, and Cross Streets, the roads are completely damaged.

“During rain, water stagnates on the muddy roads, making it difficult for us to wade through. Drainage water gets mixed with it, making the place a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said S Lenin, a resident.

Villagers also said that many of them suffer injuries after slipping on the muddy roads.

Noting that the quality of drinking water has also deteriorated in the place, villagers said, “Bubbles are seen in the water collected in vessels. It looks like soap is mixed with it and we are unsure if it’s fit for drinking.”

Social activist and former BJP Vanur union president Thanga Shivakumar said, “Based on complaints from villagers, I inspected the roads and pipelines. A few metres of the drinking water pipeline is lying in a pit dug for a small bridge work near Perumal Temple. It is filled with rain and drainage water. We suspect that stagnant water mixes with the drinking water, affecting the quality.”

A village panchayat official told TNIE, “We have already sent files for the new road and are waiting for the allotment of funds. The construction will begin soon after the funds are received.” The official also said that they are planning to replace the 15-metre long pipeline in the pit dug for the bridge work.

The official denied complaints about the quality of water supplied by the panchayat. “The poor quality was noted only a day and there are no issues now,” added the official.