Madras HC issues notice to Indian Maritime University on plea to quash CET

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Indian Maritime University to respond to a petition seeking orders to quash the common entrance test held for admission to three courses alleging that there are no proper guidelines governing the conduct of the test, evaluation and admission process.

The petition was filed by M Sathishkumar of Madurai on behalf of his son S Siddharth. He alleged that the manner in which the CET was conducted and the selection were not satisfactory.

The CET was not conducted by Directorate General of Shipping but a private agency without transparency resulting in frustration to eligible candidates, he said, adding that there is no mechanism to verify the correctness of the mark awarded.

The petitioner said that when the educational qualification for admission to the institution is 60% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and 50% in English, a cut-off was set for admission. It is nothing but preventing the eligible candidates from joining, he claimed.

He sought the court to declare null and void the CET held for admission to B.Tech (Marine Engineering), B.Sc (Nautical Science and Diploma in Nautical Science) for 2024-25.

BCI urged to move SC

Chennai: Saying that the implementation of three new criminal laws without consulting stakeholders has led to various difficulties, Bar Council of TN and Puducherry president PS Amalraj has urged the Bar Council of India to consider approaching the apex court to challenge the laws. “BCI will organise a meeting with office-bearers of all state Bar Councils and lawyer associations to discuss the steps,” he said. ENS