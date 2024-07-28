Man, kin held for printing fake currency for a year in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: The district police arrested a 40-year-old man in Erode for printing fake currency after watching YouTube. Police also arrested his parents and a female friend who helped him. The action followed a tip-off by vegetable sellers of the Thingalur weekly market.

Fake currency notes worth Rs 2.85 lakh were seized from the arrested persons. The accused were identified as J Jayaraj, 40, a resident of Villiam Pudur in Sathyamangalam, his father N Jayabal, 72, mother Sarasu, 70, and his female friend Mary Mildila, 42, of Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district.

Police said, “A secret information was received from vegetable retailers that counterfeit notes were being circulated in the Thingalur weekly market. After this, the Thingalur police engaged in surveillance work in the weekly market on Saturday. At that time, Jayaraj, who was inside the market, was secured and questioned by the police based on suspicion. On investigation, it was confirmed that he was circulating counterfeit notes. The police then arrested him.”

“The police then took him to Sathyamangalam and seized fake currency notes worth `2.85 lakh and a colour Xerox machine from his house. Along with this, the police also arrested Jayaraj’s friend Mary Mildila, father Jayabal and mother Sarasu who were helping Jayaraj in circulating counterfeit notes.”