Son went missing after ACP wanted to buy home in Madurai: Mother of missing man

MADURAI: Madurai police filed a report in a sealed cover before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court in a habeas corpus petition filed by the mother of a missing man who had a dispute with an ACP in Madurai. A bench of justices AD Jagadish Chandira and K Rajasekar had directed the police to conduct an inquiry after his mother M Kasthurai Kala filed the petition.

The missing person was identified as M Krishnakumar (35) of Thabal Thanthi Nagar in Madurai. A missing person complaint was registered by the Tallakulam police on Thursday.

His mother claimed that her neighbour ACP (CCB) Vinothini wanted to buy their house but they were not willing to sell it. Subsequently, they installed a CCTV camera out of fear. But Vinothini’s sister, Amutha alleged the camera was directed towards their house and lodged a complaint.

On inquiry, it was found that Krishnakumar was allegedly upset over the matter. He left the house on July 14 and had not returned, according to Kala’s complaint.

A police officer said the CCTV was directed towards Amutha’s house and hence, an inquiry was held. After he went missing, the family filed the habeas corpus petition.