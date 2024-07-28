Three Erode youth die in car-truck collision in Sathyamangalam

ERODE: Three youths from Erode died in a car-truck collision on Friday night on the Bannari-Sathyamangalam road in Erode district. Three others, including two car riders, were injured.

The deceased were P Mukul Nivas (22), Dharmesh (19) and Rohit (18) of Karungalpalayam in Erode. The injured are Mukul’s brother Srinivas, Srinivas’ friend Aadhi and S Sathish Kumar (37) of Anthiyur, who was in the truck.

“The accident happened when a group, including engineering college students, were on their way to Hasanur in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in three cars. Near Pudu Vadavalli Junction, while Mukul tried to overtake a vehicle, his car collided with a truck carrying from Thalavadi,” a police officer said. Mukul, Dharmesh and Rohit died on the spot. Srinivas and Aadhi were admitted to a private hospital in Erode.

Police said, “Mukul’s brother Srinivas, Rohit and Dharmesh were studying in a private engineering college in Sathyamangalam. On Friday night, about 15 students left for the trip in three cars,” police added. The police sent the bodies to the Sathyamangalam GH.