TN forms ‘One Health’ panel to protect people, animals & environment

CHENNAI: With the increasing extreme climate events and zoonotic spillover, the state has decided to take ‘One Health’ approach and constituted a 23-member committee that will help manage the health crisis.

A G.O. constituting the ‘One Health and Climate Change Strategic Committee’ was issued by environment secretary P Senthilkumar, who will also act as the convenor for the committee. The group will be headed by chief secretary.

Top bureaucrats/ officials from health, agriculture, animal husbandry, wildlife, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Zoological Survey of India, Wildlife Institute of India, meteorological department will be members along with experts.

The ‘One Health’ concept is aimed at creating an integrated approach to health that recognises the interconnection between human, animal and environmental health.

Senthilkumar said the committee will look to promote a comprehensive and integrated response to the public health challenges posed by climate change, leveraging the ‘One Health’ approach to foster collaboration across various sectors and disciplines and advocating for policies that protect the health of people, animals and the environment.