3 per cent of 60K screened at Stanley hospital test positive for Hepatitis B in last 18 months

The doctors said there are five types of viral hepatitis (a liver infection caused by viruses) -- A, B, C, D and E. However, vaccines are available only for A and B viruses. Hepatitis A spreads through contaminated food and water, and close personal contact with an infected person. Hepatitis B spreads through contact with infected blood and other body fluids. Hence, it can be transmitted through sexual contact, sharing of needles and also from mother to child during childbirth.

Though Hepatitis A is self-limiting, Hepatitis B causes serious problems like liver cirrhosis and cancer. Vaccination is crucial in preventing the infection, said Dr B Sumathy, head of the Medical Gastroenterology Department, at Stanley Medical College Hospital. People should be aware of what viral Hepatitis is and how to prevent it, Dr Sumathy added. Hepatitis C mainly spreads through contact with infected blood, primarily through sharing needles. It can lead to chronic liver infection.

Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said, the Hepatitis B vaccine is provided to all the children. Annually, the health department vaccinates around 9.2 lakh children. Though there are vaccines for Hepatitis A and B, only Hepatitis B vaccination is given under the Universal Immunisation Programme. Dr Selvavinayagam said a special drive to inoculate all the healthcare workers with Hepatitis B vaccination is being implemented in all government health institutions.