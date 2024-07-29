3 per cent of 60K screened at Stanley hospital test positive for Hepatitis B in last 18 months

CHENNAI: Around 3% of the over 60,000 people screened at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in the past 18 months have tested positive for Hepatitis B infection. The virus spreads through infected blood or other body fluids, and could cause serious problems like liver cirrhosis and cancer.
According to data from the hospital, 60,544 people were screened between January 2023 and June 2024, out of which 1,713 people tested positive for Hepatitis B and 350 tested positive for Hepatitis C. Also, out of 18,056 blood donors screened, 120 tested positive for Hepatitis B and 20 for Hepatitis C. Under the high-risk category, as many as 19,896 individuals were screened and among them, 81 tested positive for Hepatitis B and 22 for Hepatitis C.
The Stanley Medical College Hospital on Sunday observed World Hepatitis Day. According to a press release, several vaccination camps were conducted over the past five years and more than 12,000 people have been vaccinated. Currently, there are 800 Hepatitis B patients and 300 Hepatitis C patients receiving treatment from the hospital.
The doctors said there are five types of viral hepatitis (a liver infection caused by viruses) -- A, B, C, D and E. However, vaccines are available only for A and B viruses. Hepatitis A spreads through contaminated food and water, and close personal contact with an infected person. Hepatitis B spreads through contact with infected blood and other body fluids. Hence, it can be transmitted through sexual contact, sharing of needles and also from mother to child during childbirth.
Though Hepatitis A is self-limiting, Hepatitis B causes serious problems like liver cirrhosis and cancer. Vaccination is crucial in preventing the infection, said Dr B Sumathy, head of the Medical Gastroenterology Department, at Stanley Medical College Hospital. People should be aware of what viral Hepatitis is and how to prevent it, Dr Sumathy added. Hepatitis C mainly spreads through contact with infected blood, primarily through sharing needles. It can lead to chronic liver infection.
Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said, the Hepatitis B vaccine is provided to all the children. Annually, the health department vaccinates around 9.2 lakh children. Though there are vaccines for Hepatitis A and B, only Hepatitis B vaccination is given under the Universal Immunisation Programme. Dr Selvavinayagam said a special drive to inoculate all the healthcare workers with Hepatitis B vaccination is being implemented in all government health institutions.