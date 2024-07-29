34 animals of Hosur forest range die in roadkill in five years

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of 31 spotted deer and one elephant were among the 34 wild animals killed in road crashes on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Berandapalli in Hosur forest range in five years from 2019 to 2024.

Hosur forest division wildlife warden K Karthikeyani told TNIE, “From January 2019 to May 2024, 34 animals perished in roadkill on the NH. Most of these deaths happened during night times when these animals tried to cross the road near forest areas in the dark. A few weeks ago, two persons on a two-wheeler died after the vehicle rammed a wild boar.

To reduce accidents on the six-km stretch near Berandapalli, milled rumble strips were placed at a few places on the road. Also, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was asked to install more signboards warning about animal movement as more animals die at night when vehicles cross the forest area at high speed.”

She added, “We have also planned to promote awareness among lorry and tourist bus drivers with the support of their associations to prevent animal and human deaths. Pamphlets will also be distributed among motorists who have parked their vehicles near the motels in Hosur, Shoolagiri, and Gurubarapalli.”

“People should follow road rules while passing through forest areas as several animals cross the road at night time. If injured in accident, animals like spotted deer will die within a few days. A few of our suggestions will be discussed at the road safety meetings with NHAI officials soon,” Karthikeyani said.

While most of the accidents reported on the stretch were in Berandapalli, single incidents were reported at Sanamavu and Beemandapalli, she said.

Krishnagiri NHAI project director G Ramesh said already milled rumble strips were laid at a few points near Berandapalli and more action will be taken after discussing with the Hosur wildlife warden.