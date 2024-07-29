Delta farmers may skip kuruvai for samba crop over 'delay' in River Cauvery water release

NAGAPATTINAM: Even as farmers in the district celebrated the opening of the Mettur dam on Sunday, several of them, pointing to the River Cauvery water release coming after a near 50-day gap from the customary date of June 12, expressed doubts on pursuing a successful kuruvai cultivation now.

Owing to the limited availability of time, going by how the dam shutters are usually closed by January-end, the farmers said they would instead go for samba cultivation. Following the opening of the Mettur dam shutters around 3 pm on Sunday based on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s instructions, the river water is expected to travel through the Grand Anicut (Kallanai) and reach Nagapattinam in 9 to 12 days.

While farmers celebrated by bursting crackers and distributing sweets to the public near New Bus Stand the same day, they are divided over taking up kuruvai cultivation. Many are of the opinion that they will skip kuruvai to take up samba cultivation instead. P Kamal Ram, district secretary of Thanjavur Kaviri Vivasaayigal Sangam, said,

"The waters may reach Nagapattinam in the second week of August. It is hence not feasible to start kuruvai cultivation. Rather, we could go for samba, cultivating a long-duration paddy variety (155 days) and harvest it by January." It may be noted that a majority depend on Cauvery water for irrigation as the groundwater resources are too saline.

Many could hence not pursue kuruvai due to lack of the river water. Meanwhile, 'Cauvery' V Dhanabalan, the president of Kaviri Vivasaayigal Paathukaapu Sangam, said, "We could use shorter-duration varieties for kuruvai and the ensuing thaladi. All major departments like the PWD, agriculture engineering, civil supplies and cooperatives must pursue necessary arrangements to support timely cultivation."