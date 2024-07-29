Depleting water sources worry cane growers in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: Farmers from Palacode in Dharmapuri district are concerned about poor southwest monsoon showers and the depletion of water sources in the area.

The district yearly receives 967.9 millimetre of rainfall with the southwest monsoon contributing about 420 mm yearly. However, the intensity of the rainfall — 263.23 mm — has been poor this year so far. Sugarcane farmers are concerned that poor water reserves could impact cultivation.

R Ganeshan, a farmer told TNIE, “Last year the Dharmapuri cooperative sugarmill in Palacode had grounded 1.37 Lakh Metric Tons (LMT) of sugarcane with a recovery rate of 10.10 per cent. In terms of recovery rate, this was second in the state.

This was only possible due to sufficient water reserves in Palacode and surrounding areas. However, the Chinnar Dam, which is a key reservoir, has only 20 per cent water storage now. If it does not rain, the wells and borewells would likely start failing and that would impact the cultivation.”

He added, “The Ennegolpudur-Thumbalahalli Scheme, Jerthalav-Pulikarai interlinking canal and dozens of other water projects are pending and this is the cause of the water shortage.”

Agriculture department officials said, “There is no cause for concern. As per IMD predictions this year we would receive good rainfall and this year so far we have had good summer showers. Moreover, a major share of Dharmapuri’s rain comes from Northeast monsoon and we are hopeful that this situation will improve.”