Edutech firm told to refund Rs 6.52 lakh to school in Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The district consumer disputes redressal commission in Srivilliputhur has directed an edutech company in Mumbai to refund Rs 6.52 lakh to a school in Rajapalayam for not providing sufficient trainers, coaching, and supplying books with spelling mistakes. The firm was further fined Rs 15,000 for deficiency in service.

The verdict was issued by president SJ Chakkaravarthy and member M Muthulakshmi in a petition filed by the administrative officer of a private school against the managing director of the edutech company.

The respondent, who claimed to be imparting international coaching standards to schools with well-qualified faculty, approached the petitioner's school in the academic year 2021-2022 to offer coaching and provide aids, apps, and books. As per the agreement to coach students from LKG to class 8, the petitioner paid the amount to the respondent.

However, the respondent failed to provide sufficient trainers and coaching sources, and the content in the books differed from one another with spelling mistakes. Further, the teachers and students were unable to access the app due to frequent technical errors. Subsequently, the petitioner sent complaints to the respondent through e-mails requesting cancellation of the agreement and to take back the materials, seeking a refund.

Citing unfair trade practices, the commission observed a deficiency in service by the respondent. The panel directed the edutech company to refund Rs 6.52 lakh and take back the supplied materials to the school. The company was also fined Rs 10,000 for causing mental agony, hardship and stress to the petitioner and Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses.